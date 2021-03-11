Mushtaq's death still haunts suspecting minds

Writer Mushtaq Ahmed died a natural death, said home minister Asaduzzaman after an investigation following the writer’s death at the Kashimpur High Security Jail in Gazipur on 25 February.

The jail authorities said Mushtaq Ahmed fell sick in custody in the evening on that day and was first taken to the prison hospital.

He was later shifted to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College and Hospital in Gazipur where physicians pronounced his death. Apparently it seems the writer died a natural death. Mushtaq was arrested in May 2020 under the Digital Security Act for posting anti-government content on social media.

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was also arrested during the same period under the same draconian act which critics said the authorities passed to curb freedom of expression and to silence dissent.