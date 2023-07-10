'Democracy, enforced disappearance, human rights –all nonsense'

Concerning dialogue between the government and the opposition, he said that such dialogue is not held in the US or any other country. There is no dialogue between the Republicans and the Democrats before the elections in the US. The US president doesn’t resign before the election.

It was our foreign minister who, during talks with the US secretary of state in Washington, asked for help in bringing BNP to the election. Now he says the opposite. The arguments, that he and the other Awami League ministers offer about democracy, the election and human rights, are exactly the same that the BNP leaders put forward when they were in power. Perhaps because he would live in the US, minister Momen may not know why Bangladesh’s presidents and prime ministers have to resign before the election even though the US president does not, but the people of Bangladesh understand this very well.

Awami League claims that they had set precedence of peaceful handover of power before the election. The foreign minister said, “We want all parties who are willing, to take part in the election. As long as no ‘terrorist party’ takes part in the election, there is no problem.” The people would benefit if the honourable minister had named the ‘terrorist party’. A ‘terrorist’ party shouldn't even have the right to do politics, so how can they take part in the election?

Abdul Momen said, “They said that extrajudicial killing takes place in our country. But they don’t see their own faces in the mirror.” He said that the people of Bangladesh had democracy and human rights in their pores, adding that nowhere in the world had so many people given their lives for democracy and human rights, and that the foreign quarters should know this.

That is exactly the point. What could be more unfortunate than the political leadership of a country where the people have shed so much blood for democracy and human rights, failing to hold a free and fair election? They usher in a caretaker government for fair election, next they abolish it. When out of power, then the caretaker government is so important to them. But when in power, then it is contraband.