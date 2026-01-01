No more politics of vengeance, let a culture of tolerance begin

There may be little scope to question the qualifications of the advisory council members in terms of credentials or professional experience; the problem lay elsewhere. In a post-uprising situation, governing the state required out-of-the-box, innovative and unconventional thinking, which was largely absent. They attempted to run the government along well-worn, old bureaucratic paths. At a time when the country’s economy was shattered, the bureaucracy dysfunctional and political institutions on the brink of collapse, the kind of radical or fundamental reforms that were needed were nowhere to be seen.

The most alarming issue is that planned violence and acts of sabotage occurring in different parts of the country have not been prevented. I am not referring here to the vandalism or attacks that took place immediately after the mass uprising, because an outburst of pent-up public anger at that moment was to be expected. But in the months that followed—especially in recent times—the brutal murder of Sharif Osman Hadi and the situation that emerged in its aftermath have pointedly exposed several disturbing realities.

In this context, a comment by New Age editor Nurul Kabir is particularly relevant. He stated bluntly that the attacks on institutions such as Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, or Chhayanaut may have been allowed to happen by the government, or by a section of it. That is a deeply troubling thought.

If we keep Nurul Kabir’s observation in mind while considering how the killers of martyred Hadi managed to cross the border and flee to India, a serious question arises: could such orchestrated mob violence and acts of brutality have occurred without the assistance of some section of the government or one of its agencies? Is there a faction within the government itself that seeks to destabilise the situation through such subversive activities? If so, then this subversive conduct, more than mere incompetence, would constitute the gravest crisis facing this government.

Given this situation, a major question now is whether the government is capable of holding a credible election.

Professor Yunus or some advisers may well be sincere about elections, but there is a strong buzz that a section of the advisory council wants to prolong its hold on power without going to the polls. If factions within the government become obstacles on the path to elections, that would amount to a betrayal of the spirit of the mass uprising.

If it becomes evident that any government agency or adviser is visibly engaging in actions that delay the holding of elections, it would plunge the entire state into crisis.