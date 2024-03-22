Sexual abuse at university: Students’ sufferings, teachers’ responsibility

A girl who was subjected to sexual harassment in my university, remained firm in her resolve and today stands tall as a judge. The offender had to eventually leave the university. Things will not always turn out in this manner. But had Abantika held on to her patience, she would have had the chance to become a lawyer and taken action against those who had harassed or to work with a human rights organisation to fight for such victims.

From a religious point of view, no religion in this world supports suicide. It is seen as a serious sin. Those who are not of a religious bent of mind, should remember that this is also extremely unacceptable from an angle of social ethics. Attempting suicide is also punishable by law.

So far I have been speaking about one side. Now let me come to those who drive our ingenuous young students towards suicide. There are certain unscrupulous elements in our universities among the teachers and the students. On rare occasions are allegations brought about against a small section of them, rarely are they brought to trial, and even if they are tired, the punishment they receive is nominal.

Just two days ago I read in Prothom Alo about a university teacher in our country being punished for sexually harassing a female colleague. His punishment is that he won't be able to conduct classes or examinations for two years. In other words, he can sit idle and draw his salary for two years! There are many universities in the country that have offices or arrangements to consult for legal advice. I have never heard of any assistance being provided through this office to the victim to file a criminal case against the proven sexual predator.