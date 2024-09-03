Why is BNP to face a big challenge in the next polls?

Although arch rival Bangladesh Awami League is now not in the scene, several Islamic parties including Jamaat-e-Islami are organising themselves and may jointly contest the polls. Moreover, the Students against Discrimination platform, which toppled the Sheikh Hasina government through its movement, may form a political party. They too can join the election.

Under the changed circumstances, the choice of the people may also under a change. In the last five decades, the people have seen the main political parties, especially Awami League and BNP, running the country. In four more or less acceptable elections of 1990, 1996, 2001 and 2008, people had no other choice but Awami League and BNP.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina amid the student-people's mass uprising on 5 August, expectations of the people ran high as they were freed from a 15-year misrule of Awami League. Freedom of expression and free press had been curbed, voting rights of the people were snatched away, and corruption engulfed the entire society. Enforced disappearance and suppression of opposition parties were the norm for the entire period. People suffered from high inflation and high unemployment.