Badruddin Umar did not betray his own beliefs

Badruddin Umar has passed away. Pneumonia had taken hold of his lungs. For several months, he had been moving between hospital and home. He could no longer cope with the strain.

Despite being in his nineties, he was full of vitality—like a fiery young man. His voice would sometimes rise to a crescendo while speaking. His memory was razor-sharp. He could effortlessly recite, word for word, what he had written thirty or forty years ago. He spoke fluently and without pause.

Toward the end, his hearing had deteriorated. He strongly disliked hearing aids. During conversations, we had to write down the topic.

I first encountered Badruddin Umar’s writings in 1970, after enrolling at the University of Dhaka. His three books—Sampradayikata (Communalism), Sanskritir Sankat (The Crisis of Culture), and Sanskritik Sampradayikatā(Cultural Communalism)—introduced our generation to secular thought. We were enriched by them.

In those books, we saw a masterful academic dissection of the reactionary opium that was being fed to us in the guise of Pakistanism during the 1950s and 60s. Had I not encountered those works in my youth, I would have remained unaware of many essential truths.