Consequences of indulging loan defaulters

After this policy was changed, when the rate of default loans increased by the year end, the finance minister in 1991 pointed to the example of Tk 5000 crore loans in default against the total bank loans of Tk 19,000 crore, that is, 26 per cent. He argued that over the next 28 years the default loans stood at Tk 1 lakh 12 thousand crore against the total loans of Tk 9 lakh 62 thousand crore, that is, 12 per cent. To the apparent eye it may seem that the rate of default had dropped. But a little deep digging reveals the manipulations in percentage calculation. The percentage rate of default loans can be brought down in two ways, by relaxing the term for the loan becoming defaulted or increasing the total volume of loans. But the best thing is to recover default loans. This is a tough task given the reality of circumstances in our country. So the easiest way of not allowing the rate of default loans to spiral up is to take up those two easy ways out.

The finance minister at the time came up with yet a new theory that our interest rate is so high because interest on our loans is calculated in compound interest rates. And that is why default loans are not falling. In reality, it is quite the opposite. It is because default loans are high that the banks have to impose high interest rates. The minister took an unprecedented stand in siding with the influential persons who are unwilling to repay their loans, saying that the influential businessmen in Bangladesh make up 82 per cent of the economy. You can’t sidestep them and run the economy with the remaining 18 per cent. In other words, there was no compulsion for these influential persons to return their loans.

Indulging the influentials was the norm of our banking system. Under pressure from the bank owners, in 2009 the number of directors from one family in a bank was increased from 2 to 4. Their term in the board was also increased from 6 years to 9 years.

In 2015 another new opportunity was offered to the large defaulters. A regulation was put in place to the effect that with just a 1 per cent to 2 per cent down payment, default loans of over Tk 500 crore could be rescheduled for 12 years. Taking opportunity of this regulation, Tk 15 thousand crore was removed from default loans, but even then the concerned companies did not eventually meet the conditions.

In an unprecedented incident of banking history, under pressure from bank owners, in 2018 the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was brought down to 1 per cent. Yet this cash reserve ratio is directly linked to many sensitive matters such as cash supply in the market, inflation and so on. Under pressure from this coterie, instead of 25 per cent, 50 per cent of government funds would be deposited in private banks. Even the elderly finance minister at the time, AMA Muhit, seemed helpless and weak in the face of the bank owners.

The defaulters were given yet another chance for rescheduling their loans and an exit in 2019 by scope for 2 per cent down payment, repayment in 10 years and other attractive conditions. Even after all that, default loans continued to go up in leaps and bounds. In 2022 once again a policy was made to appease defaulters by giving defaulters of over Tk 500 crore the chance to reschedule their loans for a 29-year term with a down payment of 4.5 per cent. There is no evidence of how successful this initiative proved to be.