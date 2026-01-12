Full ICT Tribunal judgment raises more questions about Hasina-Maksud conversation

After Sheikh Hasina was convicted on three counts of Crimes against Humanity relating to the July–August 2024 protests, I wrote an article examining the intercepted conversation between Hasina and the then vice-chancellor of Dhaka University that took place on the evening of 14 July 2024. From the excerpts of the judgment read out in court on 17 November 2025, it was apparent that the Tribunal considered this conversation to be evidence that Hasina had already “ordered killing” on that day.

This recording is particularly significant for the first charge against Hasina, for which she was sentenced to life imprisonment, concerning events between 14 and 16 July, including the killing of Abu Sayed. It is the only piece of direct evidence presented by the prosecution where it claims that Hasina had issued any instruction “to kill” protestors during that period.

In the earlier article, I had argued that the 14 July conversation did not support the Tribunal’s conclusion. I ended, however, by noting: “It will be interesting to see if the full judgment, when published, provides more detailed judicial reasoning on the Tribunal’s interpretation of the 14 July conversation.”

The final judgment is now available, allowing for a closer examination of this issue. Hasina’s overall conviction for crimes against humanity does not rest on this recording; even if the first charge were to fail, the two remaining charges—on which she was also convicted—do not entirely depend on it.