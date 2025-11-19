Sheikh Hasina trial: Poor defence lawyering and flawed judicial reasoning

Alternatively, the Tribunal’s reasoning could be because it mistakenly spliced together two unrelated parts of the call. The final quote—“I’m giving the order”—comes only after the Vice-Chancellor says: “Yes — let this trouble pass for now. After that I will personally round up and expel from the university the main people who are creating this unrest.”

In context, Hasina’s “order” refers to removing students from the university, and detaining them—something she subsequently did—not to hanging or executing or killing anyone.

Thus, the prosecution’s claim, and the Tribunal’s ruling, that this 14 July conversation proves Hasina had “already” ordered killings is on very weak ground.

What other evidence does show is that four days later, on 18 July, Hasina issued an explicit order to use lethal force. In her conversation with former Mayor Taposh, she states: “I’ve already given the instruction. This is an open directive now. They’re to use lethal weapons. Wherever they’re found, shoot on sight.” That Hasina had given such an order was corroborated by the Inspector General of Police.

Recognising that no lethal-force order was given until 18 July has major implications.

First, it particularly undermines Charge 1 against Hasina — the charge for which she was sentenced to life imprisonment - alleging that the attacks on university students on 15–16 , July, including the killing of Abu Sayeed, formed part of a crime against humanity. That charge appears to rely heavily on the false interpretation of the 14 July conversation with the Vice-Chancellor.

Second, with wider implications, it raises serious doubts about the ongoing ICT prosecutions and investigations concerning killings in Rangpur and Chittagong on 16 July.