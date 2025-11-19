Crimes against humanity: No remorse from Sheikh Hasina

One of the offenses considered by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was her use of inflammatory statements.

The tribunal, in its verdict, stated clearly that even after being ousted in the July mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina continued to deliver hate-filled remarks. The verdict also noted that she has been making disparaging or contemptuous comments on social media.

According to the announced verdict, Sheikh Hasina has shown no remorse. She has not sought forgiveness; instead, she has continued issuing threats from time to time through ‘hate speech.’

The full copy of the verdict has not yet been released. However, while announcing the verdict last Monday, the tribunal highlighted several points, some of which related to Sheikh Hasina’s actions.

The tribunal mentioned during the verdict announcement that Sheikh Hasina had previously been instructed to refrain from making disparaging and hate-inciting statements. The verdict stated that in a phone conversation with party leader Shakil (from Gaibandha), Sheikh Hasina made hate-laden and derogatory remarks.