Sheikh Hasina ordered use of drones, helicopter, lethal weapons to kill

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the law enforcement agencies to use drone to locate the protesters.

Following that Helicopters and lethal weapons were used with the intent to kill them (protesters).

Sheikh Hasina also mentioned about the order during a phone conversation with the then Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Besides, a call record of her phone conversation with former information minister Hasanul Huq Inu was also played at the tribunal.

The International Crimes Tribunal‑1 has expressed this view in its verdict on the case against Sheikh Hasina and two other accused over killings and crimes against humanity during the mass uprising.

The tribunal stated in its verdict that the pen drives and CDs containing the conversations were submitted to the court. The conversations were examined at the CID’s forensic laboratory. Experts involved found the conversations to be genuine. It was stated that they were not generated by AI. The pendrives and CDs containing the conversations were played in the courtroom. After listening to these conversations, it appeared to the tribunal that they are authentic, not fabricated or artificially created.