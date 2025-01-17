Anisur Rahman: Oh companion of my journey, I salute thee

It was Rabindra Sangeet that helped an unlikely meeting among us, not in person though. In fact I never met Anisur Rahman, a great disciple of Rabindranath Tagore. I owe a great deal to Shabnam Ferdousi’s documentary “Bhubon Bhora Sur”, aired on Desh TV probably in 2009, for our totally unexpected meeting.

The protagonist of that documentary, a man of 75 years of age at that time, drew my full attention when he broke into “Olympian Laughter” just after saying that he deserves to be 27 at the beginning of the interview. I was glued to the screen immediately after the first song he sang - Ogo Pothero Sathi, Nomi Barongbar (Oh companion of my journey, I salute thee). The voice completely enchanted me. Actually, I did not hear anything like that sincere voice from any Bangladeshi singer except that of great Kalim Sharafi.

I was immersed in his rendition of Rabindra Sangeet, so much that I almost forgot about his other identities, like he was an economist, who had a doctorate degree on economic disparity on two wings of Pakistan, a very good student-friendly teacher at Dhaka University, a remarkably sensible member of the first planning commission of Bangladesh, a Harvard scholar who has made significant contributions in economics as a discipline. Some of those were mentioned in the documentary though.