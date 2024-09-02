BNP politics and a roadmap for state repairs

It makes us laugh when politicians say, we brought in democracy, we carried out development. The 170 million people of the country can't sit together and run the country. The people have elected you as their representatives to carry out certain responsibilities. That is why you are paid salaries and allowances. We want you to carry out your duties at minimum cost. We are a poor country riddled with problems. So the government must shoulder big responsibilities at little cost.

The language of leaders changes when in power. They claim that they welcome 'constructive' criticism. It has become a habit for those in power to dub dissenters as traitors of the country. A sword descends upon the news media for criticising the government. An example will explain it all.

When BNP was in power, at a certain point of time they stopped government advertisements for Prothom Alo because the newspaper would not obey them. Awami League did the same when it came to power because Prothom Alo would not obey them. They would simply shut down newspapers they did not like. We saw BNP's police beating Nasim, Tofail and Matia. We saw Awami League's police beat Khoka or Zainul Abedin. There are innumerable such examples.

Awami League for the time being is not in the scene. Many of the party people are being arrested, many are fleeing. The rest are in hiding in fear of being lynched. Responsible persons in the government say they do not want to ban any party. They are indicating Awami League in this remark.

The similarities between BNP and Awami League far outweigh the dissimilarities. BNP and Awami League together submerged us in shame by making us champions of corruption five consecutive times.

We tend to forget the distant past and remember the recent past more. Awami League is now the public enemy. And now BNP is the people's party, 'victim' of the Awami rule. BNP must show that they will not be like Awami League. They have to clarify what their agenda is and how it is different.