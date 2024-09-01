Reforms must begin with our constitution

Prothom Alo :

Salimullah Khan: Hasina had remained in power by means of the oppression, injustices of her previous rules and the fear that has been generated among the people due to the unity between BNP and Jamaat. Hasina capitalised that fear. People would say, what if BNP comes to power if Hasina exits! This can be called a vacuum of balance. There is a space between the earth and the moon where astronauts become weightless. The last government existed in such a standstill. BNP was Hasina's capital.

Over the last 15 years BNP launched many movements but failed to succeed. That reason was that there were many tensions within BNP itself. BNP is not a political party but a conglomeration of several parties. BNP is a sort of party, but it is centered on a family and an individual. The students succeeded because they managed to attract the people. BNP failed to attract the people. The students managed to do so not with any supernatural powers, but by dint of their courage and their farsightedness. The Hasina government also recognised the power of the students and so did not hesitate to shoot them in their chests. Such gunfire in any country draws the people into the movement.

Also, unemployment had mounted high in the country. People were faced with difficult financial predicament. And then when the picture of rampant financial corruption was exposed, that stripped the Hasina government bare before the people. Under such circumstances, a single spark set off a raging fire. And that is what happened in Bangladesh in July-August.

The interim government has come to the helm with the student's movement as its capital. The student brought forward the world renowned Muhammad Yunus as an unbiased person. The government hasn't even completed one month yet. The list of tasks that the interim government can carry out can be divided into two. Firstly, to clear out the mess created by the previous government and the government before and the one before that. All this must be cleaned up. The second task is to propose building up something anew. There is debate over whether this government has the mandate to come up with a new system or not. Another important question is how far reforms can be carried out before the next election. Elections and reforms are inter-dependent. There can't be elections without reforms and the authority to carry out reforms won't be there without an election. This dilemma exists.

So where to begin? The beginning must come from history, from the events that have transpired. There has been a political uprising in the country. That had public support. It was through this uprising that the Awami League government was overthrown, that the prime minister fled and the people gave the students legitimacy. This was an alternative to elections. This alternative is temporary. How long this will be also depends on the people's wishes. It cannot be determined in advance. The people feel that unless the institutions that have been destroyed by the previous government are repaired even to a minimum degree, it will not be possible to hold a neutral election.

Two factors are to be taken into consideration here. If the election is held before the election system is properly in place, it will be extremely damaging. Then again, after everything is fixed and the elections are not held for a long time, the consequences will be even worse. It is the people who will decide the right time for the election.