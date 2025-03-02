Opinion
Is plastic-free iftar possible this Ramadan?
The holy month of Ramadan is here. Every year we use enormous amount of single-use disposable plastics in the iftar parties to serve the food. Spoons, plates, cups, glasses are all plastic. This year Ramadan will be observed in a more politically free environment compared to previous years. As a result, there might be an increase in social gatherings for iftar than the past years.
Given the growing plastic pollution concerns across the country, can we think of avoiding single-use plastics in the iftar parties this year? It's not just a consideration but a necessity. We have to do it and in fact we can do it. There is no big deal about it. It only requires our awareness, will and innovative thoughts to make it happen.
The crisis surrounding thin polyethylene bags and single-use plastics, including various food wrappers, has escalated to a level far more critical than we commonly perceive. The environmental and public health issues stemming from plastic waste are alarming. However, it is surprising that there is still a lack of substantial public discourse and attention on this matter.
Few days ago, there was a big political gathering in the town where I live. One thing about the gathering bothered me a lot. People were given packed food. Once the event was over and people left, the only things that remained was the litter that turned the surrounding areas into a wasteland of discarded food packaging.
In every iftar party and gathering, speakers can take a few minutes to remind all about the importance of responsible waste disposal so that no one disposes of waste irresponsibly. By raising awareness, we can encourage everyone to avoid carelessly discarding food packages and other waste once used.
If we want to see a cleaner, greener country that we all will take pride in, this is the time we should act. Let change start from this Ramadan.
We got our environment champion Rizwana Hasan as adviser in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change who almost every day keeps stressing on collective efforts, awareness and recycling to tackle the rising plastic pollution. Nevertheless, all our public attention and energy is often occupied by the day-to-day political affairs in the country.
The amount of thin poly bags we use every day in this country is alarming and a very small portion of it is recycled. To grasp the severity of the crisis, just look around your place and the drains in your community and city. The drains and roadsides are full of thin polyethene bags and other plastic waste. I live in a town and every time I see drains full of polyethene and other plastic waste, it reminds me of what was highlighted in a UN report in March 2024 which says that the Bay of Bengal will receive five times more plastic waste in 2025 than it did in 2010. Once the rains start, all this plastic litter will flow into the rivers and end up in the sea. On top of that, it will create blocks in the drainage, causing floods and waterlogging in the cities and towns.
We have developed an ambitious national action plan for sustainable plastic management. The plan aims to recycle 50% of plastics by 2025, reduce single-use plastics by 90% by 2026, and cut plastic waste generation by 30% by 2030. This cannot be achieved if we do not act collectively.
The student-led July uprising has sparked hope for qualitative changes in various aspects of our public life. It is anticipated that issues such as plastic and noise pollution, responsible waste disposal, environmental protection and cleanliness will start to receive the attention that they deserve.
Last year, during the scorching days of April, there was a public outcry for planting more trees. Similarly, we now need to focus some public attention on the problem of single-use plastics and the importance of proper waste disposal.
It can be a bit difficult to completely avoid using all kinds of single-use plastics at a time. But what is easily possible is to be personally and collectively responsible plastic user and be aware about proper disposal and recycling. If we want to see a cleaner, greener country that we all will take pride in, this is the time we should act. Let change start from this Ramadan.
* Parvez Uddin Chowdhury is a development worker, writer and climate enthusiast.