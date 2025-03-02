Is plastic-free iftar possible this Ramadan?

We got our environment champion Rizwana Hasan as adviser in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change who almost every day keeps stressing on collective efforts, awareness and recycling to tackle the rising plastic pollution. Nevertheless, all our public attention and energy is often occupied by the day-to-day political affairs in the country.

The amount of thin poly bags we use every day in this country is alarming and a very small portion of it is recycled. To grasp the severity of the crisis, just look around your place and the drains in your community and city. The drains and roadsides are full of thin polyethene bags and other plastic waste. I live in a town and every time I see drains full of polyethene and other plastic waste, it reminds me of what was highlighted in a UN report in March 2024 which says that the Bay of Bengal will receive five times more plastic waste in 2025 than it did in 2010. Once the rains start, all this plastic litter will flow into the rivers and end up in the sea. On top of that, it will create blocks in the drainage, causing floods and waterlogging in the cities and towns.