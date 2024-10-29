The growing scourge of plastic pollution: in numbers

Global production of synthetic polymers -- which form the building blocks of plastic -- has increased 230-fold since the 1950s, says the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Total production doubled between 2000 and 2019 to 460 million tonnes, faster than commodities like steel, aluminium or cement.

By 2060, if left unchecked, that figure will have almost tripled to 1.2 billion tonnes, according to the OECD. The growth in plastic production has mainly occurred in the United States, the Middle East and China.