Prevailing unrest and the threat of 'counter-revolution'

The law advisor is even having to respond to the contention that it was a mistake to follow the constitutional path after the 5 August mass movement, "If following the constitutional path was a mistake, then it was the mistake of everyone in the movement." He said, "No one had raised the question then as to why we will take oath and follow the constitution, no one said let us form a revolutionary government." It is essential to look forward after a successful mass movement, but itself fault-fining nit-picking debate have been sparked off.

The Students against Discrimination movement suddenly raised a five-point demand on 22 October and gave the government a deadline. Yet they are a part of this government, albeit unofficially. One of their demands has been met, that is, banning Chhatra League. Their demand to remove the president from office has now stirred a hornet's nest in the political arena. BNP has made it clear they are against any such move and so the government is now discussing the matter with the political parties.

Another significant demand of the students is for a Proclamation of Republic in the spirit of the uprising and the July revolution. This is an ambiguous demand. The use of the term 'July revolution' is significant. Meanwhile, three leaders of the Students against Discrimination movement filed two writs with the court and later withdrew these. These are all signs of unrest.

Two and a half months after the mass uprising, old questions are being raked up anew. Why did the students suddenly take up a hard stand? What is the reasons behind this unrest? These questions are making the rounds.

All big changes or revolutions that have been successful in history, have had to stand up to the pressures of counter revolution. There is precedence of extended time needed to tackle the waves of counter revolution. The American Marxist historian Herbet Aptheker feels counter revolution is revengeful and goes against the interests of the majority.

And it is always conspiratorial. Any effort to overturn the 5 August student-people's uprising or change is bound to be both conspiratorial and vengeful. And it will certainly go against the hopes and aspirations of the people.

All political and non-political forces in favour of the mass uprising, as well as the public, must keep this in mind. The student community, various political parties and the armed forces -- these three sides that ensured the success of the mass uprising, along with the interim government, must remain united on certain basic issue and remain on the same path. And rifts or divisions among these four sides will simply serve to increase the threat. The fallen fascist political force or any other evil quarter may take advantage of such a situation.

* AKM Zakaria is deputy editor of Prothom Alo and can be reached at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir