Take care of the Metro Rail please

And that is why the people accepted all the suffering and inconveniences and delays faced during the construction of the Metro Rail. When there is a halt in the Metro Rail services, the heartbeat of the Dhaka denizens comes to a halt. When there is a glitch in the service, they are anguished. As the BBC Bangla journalist Akbar Hossain commented on social media, relying upon Metro Rail is steadily become more and more difficult. There is always one hitch or the other.

Just as the Metro Rail is a completely new experience for most of the Dhaka residents, it is also new for those involved in running the service. Recently a report in Prothom Alo stated that Metro Rail faced a lack of skilled work force. So it is only natural that the authorities flounder when faced with problems. But there is no way that the authorities can evade liability.

Before venturing on this writing, I paid a visit to the Japan government website. Every week 34 million people commute by the Yamanote line centering Tokyo city. There is a gap of 2 minutes between each train. They have adopted an innovative initiative to keep the railway management functioning smoothly. They first check real time data for any possible glitches in the line in advance and thus make all repairs before any serious disruption, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

Even in neighbouring India, the metro is running smoothly. On 14 August last year, the Times of India reported on the maintenance of the Metro Rail. They said that the authorities coordinate with the other organisations and carry out maintenance work from 11:00pm till 6:00am regularly.

Why are we having problems here with the closing of the Metro Rail coach doors? Where is the problem? Why are problems cropping up in the signal system? Why are we carelessly flying kites and messing up the Metro Rail operations? Also, on 4 February there was a drop in power supply to the overhead catenary system, bringing the Metro Rail to a halt. Why did this happen? Not everyone knows how to use the vending machine. Some have even pressed the wrong buttons forcefully, putting the machine out of order. Is there a lack of staff at the stations? Why are the passengers not receiving assistance when they need it? Given the situation, the Metro Rail authorities should inform the people why the service is being regularly disrupted. They should realise that we have seen so many disruptions in our everyday lives, that any hiccup in the Metro Rail alarms us.