Metrorail: Increase train coaches considering public demand

Metrorail has become a breather for the Dhaka dwellers battered by traffic jams. But the number of coaches is still less than the number of passengers. The interval between two trains is also relatively long. Operation time of the Metrorail has been increased a bit. Yet, the regular passengers’ demand is not fully met. Such a picture was depicted in a Prothom Alo report published recently. Solving these problems is not impossible if the authorities want.

The Metrorail is supposed to operate between morning and 12:00am on the Uttara-Motijheel route. Metrorail is supposed to carry 60,000 passengers an hour and half a million passengers a day. There are sufficient trains for carrying this much passengers as 24 sets of trains have been procured for this route. But currently the trains are running between 8:00am to 8:00pm with coach coaches in every 10 to 12 minutes interval. It is possible to operate trains till 12:00am adding two more coaches with each train. Interval between the trains can also be decreased. Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited authorities assume that the number of passengers is higher due to book fair and trade fair. The authorities have an apprehension that the same number of passengers would be available if the number of coaches and trips are increased and timing of operation is increased. But the passengers think differently.

