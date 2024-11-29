Resolving the ‘minority vote bank’ problem

Al Biruni described a Hindu in the eyes of a Muslim: “The Hindus entirely differ from us in every respect. We believe in nothing they believe and vice versa… They differ from us to such a degree as to frighten their children with us… and as to declare our doings as the very opposite of all that is good and proper, ....they call all foreigners as mleccha, i.e. impure, and forbid having any connection with them, be it by intermarriage or any other kind of relationship, or by sitting, eating, and drinking with them, because thereby they think, they would be polluted… They are not allowed to receive anybody who does not belong to them, even if he wished it, or was inclined to their religion.”

After the partition of India, Pakistan became the Muslim state and India the Hindu state. Officially speaking India was a secular state, but that did not transpire in reality. Since partition perhaps not a single day can be pinpointed where some communal violence or the other has not occurred.

There were separate election systems in this country too at one point of time. Muslims would vote for Muslims and Hindus for Hindus. In 1953 the communal parties Awami Muslim League, Nezam-e-Islam Party and Khelafat Rabbani Party joined hands with the non-communal Krishak-Sramik Party to form the United Front (Jukta Front) and in the 1954 election jointly contested against the ruling Muslim League.

One of the United Front’s main demand and commitment was for a joint election system rather than a separate one. As a major party of the United Front, Awami League did not want a division of Hindu and Muslim votes. Hindu leaders, particularly Congress and Tafsili Federation, wanted Awami League to make a commitment that it would adhere to non-communal politics. Awami League gave its word.

As a result, the word ‘Muslim’ was dropped from the name Awami Muslim League at the party’s council session in 1955 and the entrance of non-Muslims into the party was given recognition. In the 1956 constitution of Pakistan, the provision for joint elections was included. This joint election system remained in place in the 1962, 1965 and 1970 elections.