No sign of India changing its stance

It may be mentioned here that with a few exceptions, India's political parties, media and even intelligentsia speak in one voice on the question of foreign policy. They do not view anything critically.

Even when he came to Dhaka Vikram Misri conveyed India's concern about the safety of Bangladesh's minorities. The question is, how are the minorities living in the India that is so concerned about minority rights? Has Bangladesh ever raised this question? Or does only India have the unilateral right to raise such questions.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) regularly publishes a report, the last one coming out on 1 May this year. India is high up on the list of countries with the most violations of religious freedom.

Concerning India, the report said that religious freedom had deteriorated during the rule of prime minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government. The country's constitution upholds the right for everyone to practice their respective religions, but the anti-conversion act is also being applied extensively. According to the report, thousands of Christians and Muslims were attacked in 2023. They were threatened in all sorts of ways. Hundreds or churches and mosques had also been destroyed then.

In the updated report of 2 October (India Country Update), it was said throughout 2024 minorities had been tortured and killed by extremist groups, religious leaders had been arrested, their homes and places of worship destroyed. Government persons instigated these incidents. They made provocative speeches and spread fake news and disinformation.

However, the fact that the religious freedom of the minorities in India is being violated does not justify any form of attack or violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The incidents of attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh at various times are unacceptable and condemnable. The government says that so far 88 persons accused of involvement in such incidents after 5 August have been arrested. Now it is their responsibility to ensure that each and every incident is brought to justice.

In the meantime, at various meetings and demonstrations in various states of India, BJP and other political parties continue alleging that minorities are being repressed in Bangladesh. In Delhi, RSS carried out a siege programme outside the Bangladesh high commission. Earlier Bangladesh's missions in Kolkata and Agartala came under attack.

Just two days ago, on 17 December Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in parliament demonstrated with her party members against the repression of minorities in Bangladesh. She carried a bag on which it was written 'stand with Bangladesh minorities' in English. In Hindi it read, 'stand with Bangladesh Hindu and Christians'.

It is the responsibility of anyone with a conscience to stand by minorities anywhere in the world. What is Priyanka Gandhi's stand on the minorities of India?

Did she not see the statement made by the Assam Christian Forum (ACF) on 28 November? The statement expressed concern about the continued attack on Christian individuals and organisations there for the past few years. They said that certain person were attacking Christian establishments, telling them to remove the statues and pictures of their faith. Their religious freedom and different beliefs were under attack.

Priyanka Gandhi, it is good of you to stand by Bangladesh's Hindu and Christian. Continue to stand. But please, stand by the Christians in India too!