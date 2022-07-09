Padma Bridge happiness, flood hardships and load-shedding hassles

When the price of fuel was low in the international market, the government made a profit. Now as prices have gone up in the international market, they want to slash oil imports. It is to be discerned just how pragmatic this is. Electricity can be saved to an extent by shutting shops and malls early, banning elaborate illumination at social events and shortening office hours. The use of electricity at home can be curbed to an extent too. But if power supply to industries is reduced, production will decrease. If production decreases, exports will decrease. This will push the import-dependent economy into dire straits.

The prime minister’s energy advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi has expressed hope that the power situation will improve around September. On what basis has he expressed this hope? If the Ukraine was doesn’t end by then, if the prices of oil and gas continue to increase in the international market, then no austerity plan will be effective.

There had been power outages outside of Dhaka for long. Now the load-shedding has hit the capital Dhaka. We may not have been able to bring about equitable development, but we certainly have equitable load-shedding. Surely that is quite an achievement.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He may be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir