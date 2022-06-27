Padma Bridge resolves an incompleteness of a nation state

A modern development-oriented state cannot be strong if there is any form of regional isolation. That is the long-term significance of Padma Bridge. This significance is not focussed on any particular party. While things may be different at present, in at the end of the day this will not deprive any party. But the question now is, how successfully will Dhaka be able to utilise this? Is Dhaka ready to meet and greet South Bengal? There will be a massive influx to Dhaka from the south. Is the rest of the country prepared to carry out business with the south, through Dhaka? Work is still incomplete on ensuring a smooth commute to the expressway leading to Padma Bridge, from Gazipur-Mymensingh and Chattogram-Sylhet. The railway line hasn't be set up along Padma Bridge yet either.

Bangladesh is actually a delta at the confluence of three rivers. Every area of land being linked means the country becomes larger and more compact. The people of any areas not linked with the capital don't even gain the benefits and facilities of a full-fledged citizen. This bridge firstly belongs to those to whom Padma is an intrinsic part of life, who have to wait helplessly at the ferry ghat whenever in need.

Politics can change, but the bridge will remain theirs. Thousands of people paid no heed to the rules and rushed onto the bridge in an outburst of their unprecedented joy. The people took ownership of the bridge. Innumerable stories were generated on the day the bridge was inaugurated. This was a momentous occasion.