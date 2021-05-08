Precarious predicament of vaccine procurement

The government has stepped up efforts to procure the vaccine from three other sources – China, Russia and the US. The US will be able to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccines of China’s Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik-V are different brands. Experts say that those who have had their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, cannot use a different brand for the second dose. So will they have to take two doses of the new vaccine. Abu Jamil Faisal said, the second dose must be given within 8 to 12 weeks of the first dose. That means there are four more weeks in hand. In the meantime, if Serum Institute doesn’t send the vaccines or the AstraZeneca vaccine can’t be brought in from the US, then the persons who have taken the first dose will be in trouble.

According to a Prothom Alo report, there is a non-liability clause in the tripartite agreement for the vaccines signed by Serum Institute, the Bangladesh government and Beximco Pharma. That means if any party faces damages due to indirect causes or special circumstances, no one will be held liable. According to the agreement, 30 million (3 crore) doses are to be supplied within six months. Advance payment has been made on 15 million (1.5 crore) doses. But in February and March, Serum provided 7 million (70 lakh) doses. Arrival of the vaccines has been held up since then.

The three sources from which Bangladesh is now trying to get the vaccines, are geopolitically in conflict which each other. The US will not be pleased at contracts being signed with Russia or China. Also, India will not be pleased with Bangladesh taking up the Chinese initiative. China from a long time back has proposed vaccine testing and supply to Bangladesh. But Bangladesh did not take up the offer in fear of incurring India’s displeasure. The government was so thrilled at signing the deal with Serum Institute that it did not look for any alternative sources. The people are having to pay for the government’s gaffe.

Procurement of the vaccine is now no longer just a business deal. Whether Bangladesh will be able to speedily procure vaccines from the three other sources and whether it will be possible to persuade India to lift its embargo on vaccine exports, all depends on geopolitical calculations as well as our skilled and astute diplomacy.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]

*This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir