Padma Bridge and Metrorail: High toll, fare to hit travellers and development

The toll rate has been fixed from the conventional thought of realising more and more revenue. This is not a wise decision to bring speed in economic development, rather, this is like a stop-gap technique of a government that wants to earn money anyhow as it is in debt due to high deficit in national budget. The government takes high annual route fee to construct conducive roads for motor vehicle movement. The fee has been increased by three times in the last decade. Now, questions have been raised as to why the high toll rate to cross a bridge constructed at own financing.

Realising toll in large and medium bridges in Bangladesh never stops though it begins in the name of foreign loan. Though the bridge was constructed at own financing, finance ministry gave the money to bridges authority at 1 per cent interest rate. What is the rationality of fixing so high a toll rate against the one tenth interest rate of commercial banks’ industry loan?

On the other hand, there is discrepancy in toll rate as well. The rate is same for a vehicle of Tk 1-million and Tk 10-million. At the same time, rate is same for a normal bus and a luxury bus. This is how serving the rich has become the development philosophy of the country.