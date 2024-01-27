Claire Daly, a one-of-a-kind woman

In a age where neoconservatism and warmongering policies are taking over the collective West, Clare Daly offers a breath of fresh air, a glimpse of hope for people all over the world who crave to see peaceful resolutions to all of the current conflicts raging across the world.

Daly is a member of Irish nationality in the European Parliament and also happens to be part of the left-wing movement of the said organisation known as ‘NGL’.

Known for her passionate speeches and outspoken stance against the mainstream European foreign policies, Daly continues to openly chastise many of her fellow parliament members for their bias and double standards when it comes to the plight of the Palestinians and several others in the Middle East.

She is also very critical of the European approach to the war in Ukraine, citing the country to be a ‘permanent abbatoir in a suicidal holy crusade against Russia’.

Needless to say that she has drawn the ire of the majority of hardcore European politicians - which include both neocons and neoliberals alike. Yet despite being bashed by the Western mainstream media on a regular basis, people like Daly continue to pose a serious challenge to their one sided narratives presented with the intention of shifting the public opinion.