A new ‘pandemic’ in Bangladesh

Then there is the case of Swapan Kumar Biswas, the principal of United College. He attempted to protect a Hindu student of his school who wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma, the suspended leader of India’s BJP who made derogatory comments regarding Prophet Muhammad (S.M.). He paid the price for it by being garlanded with a string of shoes in front of a crowd and a group of policemen.

Swapan Kumar said in a recent interview that he thought of committing suicide after learning of the fate that awaited him but ultimately decided not to after thinking of his three children, wife and mother. Such a statement is more than an evidence to indicate that the man cannot easily get rid of the trauma from this incident. In fact, many fear whether he would be able to teach again in future. Mental scars can be long lasting. At the same time, Swapan Kumar – being the principal – should have handled the situation in a better way instead of outright trying to defend and protect him after the student’s post went viral. He could have expelled the student for one or two weeks or arrange a meeting with his parents to warn them about their son writing sensitive content. These could have been better alternatives for him to take as initiatives.

After the Digital Security Act came to pass in 2018, freedom of press and speech has been greatly restricted. People have to think twice before writing something on social media, especially when it comes to writing in Facebook. Take a look at what happened to BUET student Abrar Fahad just because of writing a post, for instance. Other countries criticised the Bangladesh government for this Act, saying it will greatly harm the democracy of the country. In a time like this, a man in Swapan Kumar’s position should have the better sense to think before act. Moreover, the student who wrote the post in support of Nupur Sharma should not have done that – not because of the said security measurements but because of decency. Just because you are a Hindu does not mean you are obliged to defend the wrongdoings of another Hindu.

And what Nupur Sharma did was wrong, making those comments on Prophet Muhammad (S.M.) is not acceptable. The best scenario is when a person learns to see the wrongdoings of his religion over another and openly voice his dissatisfaction about it without any bias. However, what happened to the principal was a national disgrace, which MUST not be tolerated or overlooked by any means. In addition, the country should be held accountable for how it tolerates and permits injustice to happen. The footage of this incident show the police members involved in the situation, smiling and at ease while Swapan Kumar was being dragged out to the streets.