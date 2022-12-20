Politics in tough times, multidimensional risks ahead

Extreme mismanagement and lack of accountability have caused the economy to stumble, which is now exacerbated by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war. The prime minister herself has been repeatedly speaking of a possible famine ahead.

In such circumstances, in order to remove the 'authoritarian' stigma and prevent economic meltdown, the government needed to be more accommodating, reaching a political settlement with the political opposition and undertake some deep reforms. It needed to take effective measures to meet the ‘democracy deficits’ and to rectify the ‘governance failures’. But the recent events centering BNP's rally in Dhaka indicated that the government and the ruling party have taken a hard stance.

The government is even unwilling to take into consideration the demand of most of the citizens and development partners for fair elections, protection of human rights, rule of law, and bring an end to criminalization and corruption. In fact, the government considers anyone making such demands as the foe and uses the administration, law enforcement and the party goons to take them to task. It seems that efforts are also on to get Jatiya Party on board. Almost all opposition parties, local and foreign human rights organisations, the media and even many foreign embassies are now viewed as adversaries of the government.

Many supporters of the government feel that the prime minister has the magic wand to resolve all these challenges and she can bring any situation under control. But our present challenges are extremely difficult, risky and multidimensional. For example, the economic problems are not wholly under the grip of the government and can easily spiral out of control. In addition, if the doors to peaceful change of power by means of a free and fair election remain closed, it will only be a matter for time for an eruption of unpeaceful means for transfer of power. If power changes hands through extra-constitutional and violent means, no one will remain safe and even the 'development' that has been achieved so far will not sustain. No one wants such a situation to unfold. That is why we feel that, in the interests of our future generations, the path of peace and harmony is the only way to get our derailed, out-of-track nation back on track. And for this, what is needed most at this time is the prime minister's sagacity, and courage.

* Badiul Alam Majumdar is Secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN)