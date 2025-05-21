Politics clouded by uncertainty and fear

Politics in the country has become alarmingly cloudy, either unintentionally or by deliberate design. This suggests that some quarter is trying to take advantage of the situation—fishing in troubled waters.

Recent events have sparked public concern, fear of the unknown, and a sense of unease. It appears that the key stakeholders of the state, government, and politics are not behaving responsibly.

The current interim government, formed through a mass uprising, came to power with an unprecedented level of public support. Except for the fallen and defeated group, all major political parties in the country have expressed their support for this government.

This government was expected to be the strongest in Bangladesh’s history. Yet, as it approaches its tenth month in office, the reality seems to be the opposite.

People are beginning to see the government as weak. The hopes that arose following the mass uprising have not been fulfilled. Citizens expected the government to take a strong stance against all forms of discrimination, establish good governance, take action against corruption, improve efficiency in public administration, maintain law and order, and most importantly, make visible progress in both electoral reforms and the restoration of democracy. Instead, what people are witnessing is the emergence of mob rule in the country.