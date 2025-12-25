Now is the best time for a leader to become a statesman

One of our distinguished poets, Helal Hafiz, wrote an outstanding poem titled “Forbidden Editorial.” Two widely quoted lines from the poem are:

"Now is the prime of youth; Now is the time to go to war."

For our country, this is very much a “time of struggle”—a struggle to bring the nation back onto the right path. We are lost in thought, wondering who will lead us in this “struggle.” No one seems particularly promising.

At this critical moment, we need a statesman. If poet Helal Hafiz were still alive, he might write another poem:



"Now is the best time

For the one who is a leader

To become a statesman."

The election is scheduled for 12 February 2026. The election will certainly take place. However, there is doubt about how “free and fair” the election will be, as announced by Professor Muhammad Yunus.

All around, there is nothing but bluster and threats! The attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star have further heightened concerns about the election. Without independent newspapers, the idea of a neutral election is unrealistic.