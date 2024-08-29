What's the CEC's motive in wanting the constitution suspended?

How can the chief election commissioner forget the statement he made on 13 February while speaking to journalists? He had said, "The election will not be defiled if the major political parties do not join. The election will not be illegal. But the universality of the election may be harmed, its credibility may be harmed and even its legitimacy may be hampered. But its legality will not be questioned. But the link between legality and legitimacy cannot be totally discarded." After admitting to the curbing of the election's legitimacy, it was his moral duty to resign along with the other commissioners. Had the 12th parliamentary election been credible, history would have been different.

Now Habibul Awal is writing, "The parliament has been dissolved in an unconstitutional manner." Referring to Article 123 (3)b of the constitution, he said that there were constitutional compulsions to hold elections within 90 days of the parliamentary seats falling vacant. He even said that there was risk of death sentence too if this was violated. Yet there was Article 118 (6) before them. According to that, he can "resign by writing under his hand addressed to the president" and he will not have to provide any reason either.

The chief election commission can write a column, that is his right. But by not accepting the reality of the people's movement and by not resigning in order to smooth the way ahead for change, his words have an underlying political tone. That tone also reflects a particular political bias. The manner in which he raised the question concerning the constitution, rather than discussing the matter with the president or the chief advisor, is very abnormal. We do not know, is his writing only his opinion or that of the entire commission?

We cannot forget that even after the government opened up everything again, the recent former chief justice quite abnormally suspended all functions of the court and called a full court meeting. The students protested that this was an attempt for judicial coup and they eventually had to exit. It was they who had created that unwarranted situation in court.

A repetition of any such circumstances in any institution is totally unwarranted.

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir