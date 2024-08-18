Institutions have collapsed, difficult to make functional soon

Prothom Alo :

Mushtaq Khan: I view a political settlement as the various organised forces and rules and regulations in society. There has to be coordination or harmony among these. I came up with an explanation of political settlement in the eighties. It entails what laws will be enacted in a country, what sort of political, economic development there will be, and on a parallel to see what are the organisations in the country. We have to understand the difference between an institution and an organisation. Institutions are the rules of the game. An organisation can be a political party, a university, a company or a bank. These organisations are run on certain rules and regulations. But those at the helm of these organisations, do not want to follow the rules and regulations. They are powerful, they can buy the police, they can buy the regulatory bodies, they can buy the election commission. If they can’t buy them, they scare them. You will have to create certain parallel organisations. For example, it is not as if only one company will import goods. If 50 companies are importing goods, then if one company violates the rules, the others will protest.

The misrule of the Awami government over the past 15 years has destroyed all of our organisations and institutions. Universities, trade unions, companies, banks – nothing was spared. So no matter how good the laws that you enact may be, these will not be effective. But we cannot give up. We have to strengthen control on one hand, and create organisations on the other. Things won’t work out very speedily. It will be possible to make some organisations fast and it will take five to six years to create some others. That is the practical side of political settlement. If we try to be a country like Norway tomorrow, everything will collapse. Then the old forces will say, look, they can’t do anything, we can. Political settlement means coordinating between power and laws. Political settlement doesn’t mean having discussions with all political parties in one room and reaching a consensus on any matter.