How will economic repairs be possible?

The politicians do not know that there is separate school for such development narrative and that is development economics. But more important than that is the prevailing macro management where all the failures combined can remove a government, as in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Economic repairs now will have to start with macro management. In order to salvage the economy, it is urgent to control inflation on a short term, maintain safe reserves, ensure credit flow in the private sector, ensure proportional stability in trade balance, and take inclusive measures to reduce unemployment on a somewhat midterm basis. It would not be correct to say that the previous government has failed in these areas. It was just a matter of massive negligence and contradictions.

The government’s research institution BIDS had held up multiple indicators. The figures pertaining o unemployed educated youth was alarming. In fact, almost half the educated youth are unemployed. But the actual statistics were forcefully concealed. The politicians only spewed out success stories. The word “unemployment” was taboo.

Government jobs do not even account for 5 per cent of the employment structure. The private sector has not been flourishing due to corruption in the banking sector. Even so, it is the private sector that is providing most employment. Yet many of the jobs provided to the youth in the private sector amount to little better than slavery. The rest of the youth join up with politics. Students of the ruling party camp drive up to the campus in cars followed by an entourage of motorbikes. The leaders have no sources of income, but no dearth of wealth.