Russia-Ukraine war reaches Panchagarh

The war being waged so far away will not just have an impact on Panchagarh, but will affect the entire country. Prices of essentials were shooting up anyway and the war has added fuel to the fire. The marginal people will flounder under the pressure of living expenses. There will be pressure of high fuel prices, pressure on transport, industrial production, and in all sectors. If the war is extended, this may have a negative impact on export trade too. Bangladesh, after all, does not manufacture war equipment.

On 3 March the UN General Assembly condemned the Russian invasion and passed a resolution with 141-5 votes, calling for immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Along with Bangladesh, 35 countries abstained from voting. There are differences of opinion over Bangladesh’s stand. Many feel Bangladesh has been correct in adopting this neutral stance. Then again, there is scope to consider how prudent it is in the long run for Bangladesh not to oppose the attack of a strong country on a weak neighbour.

The Chinese ambassador in Dhaka has termed Bangladesh’s stand on the Ukraine issue as justified. Like Bangladesh, China too abstained from voting on the issue in the UN General Assembly. I have not heard our ambassador in Beijing commenting on this. I feel the Chinese ambassador’s comment was unnecessary. Patronising comments from larger neighbours on our policy decisions are unwarranted. Chinese support would have been meaningful in the case of resolving the Rohingya problem. But we see no positive role in that area from our ‘tested friend’ China.

* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir