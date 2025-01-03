‘Evil people support each other – that is their chief strength’: Solzhenitsyn’s insight

Moving from the ancient to the modern, Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness provides a poignant illustration of Solzhenitsyn’s view on the solidarity of evil. The novel tells the story of Marlow’s journey into the Congo, where he witnesses the horrors of European colonialism. The figure of Kurtz, an ivory trader who has descended into madness, embodies the extreme consequences of unchecked evil. Kurtz, despite his increasingly tyrannical and violent behavior, is supported by his followers, who maintain the illusion of his greatness and power. His actions, though brutal and exploitative, are tolerated because those around him benefit from his system of oppression. In Heart of Darkness, the "good" individuals — those like Marlow who are repulsed by Kurtz’s actions — remain silent or passive, unable to challenge the evil because they are either complicit or powerless to change the status quo.

Similarly, in Padma Nodir Majhi by Manik Bandyopadhyay, we see a microcosm of society where the forces of corruption and evil work in unison, supporting one another for mutual gain. The river, which symbolises the lifeblood of the region, becomes a metaphor for the exploitation of the poor. The evil that is perpetuated by the powerful, who control the flow of resources, is rarely challenged. The good, in this case, the fisherman and the common folk, are often too weak to protest or change the system. They remain passive, either overwhelmed by their circumstances or resigned to their fate.