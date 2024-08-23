Do everyone's demands have to be raised right now?

In the eighties the global financial institutions had prescribed outsourcing in order to cut costs on a top heavy administration. Based on this outsourcing concept, many security companies sell security services to offices, houses, flats and so on. All sorts of service providers have mushroomed, doing the government tasks. The municipal organisations in our country do their work through various contracting companies. They give jobs to whom they please, paying or not paying, as they please. They cut payments. They do not give leave. They have jobs, but it's "no work, no pay".

The neglecting employees of the outsourcing companies have joined in the queue of demonstrators. They say that many of them lose their jobs due to tender complications. Then at the end of the year, in June the companies demand huge bribes to renew their jobs. If they don't pay, they lose their jobs. Even then they are not paid regularly every month. Sometimes their wages remain due for five to six months, sometimes for one to two years even. One of the leader-types among them said that all those who have lost their jobs must be reinstated. They are deprived of risk allowance, incentive, Eid bonus and other bonuses. The government speaks of payment through bank accounts, but the contractors pay cash. Wages are taken from the hands of the contractors in the districts and upazilas. They pay as they please, not according to the rate fixed by the government. They don't even pay on time.

There are more movements and sieges. There are the "anti-discrimination 43rd BCS non-cadre" demonstrators. There is the Bangladesh assistant commissioners (land) drivers' anti-discrimination employees council. Members of the police who lost their jobs during the immediate past government on 19 August started a fast-till-death hunger strike in front of the police headquarters. There were around 700 members of the police there. They would not move without meeting the IGP. They probably didn't get to meet him and at around 8:30pm the gathering had thinned out considerably.