Public admin: Rules must be followed in appointments, postings

There has been resentment in the public administration over contractual appointments for many years already. The people concerned have said that contractual appointments despite there being a lot of competent and efficient officers in the administration will remain as a bad precedent. This sort of appointment deprives the officials who aspire for promotion. If during the previous government’s regime they appointed people they trusted on contractual basis, what’s the guarantee that this time will be any exception?

Among the five people the interim government appointed on contractual basis this 17 August, there are also people who retired many years back. In this case accusation being raised of favouritism is not unexpected. If the last government has done injustice to these officials, a resolution to that should be sought through legal process and not through appointing them on contractual basis.

First of all, why does there have to be contractual appointments afresh despite there being experienced officials in the administration? They could have appointed people among those who were deprived of promotion as part of being in Awami League government’s bad books. But instead of doing that appointing people on contractual basis again did not set a good example.