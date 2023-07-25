Accelerating digital momentum: A critical path to economic resilience

Bangladesh has made significant strides in adopting digital technologies, creating new opportunities for economic growth, social inclusion, and technological advancement. The acceleration of the digitalisation process is critical to achieving the goal of becoming a smart economy.

The economic growth of Bangladesh hinges on digitalisation. On the verge of LDC graduation, increasing competitiveness, attracting investments, empowering individuals, and promoting entrepreneurship are essential. Failure to advance digital progress will result in missed opportunities for job creation, innovation, and sustainable growth. We must continue prioritising digitalisation to ensure better living standards for all citizens in a connected society.