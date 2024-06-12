Money whitening won't work if not hit at the roots

I agree with prime minister Sheikh Hasina that the shadow economy cannot be brought to the mainstream if black money is not whitened. However, it first has to be understood why the shadow economy is expanding in a country like ours. How long should the policy to whiten black money continue? What is the benefit? When should this process be reined in?

We have to understand why the main players of the shadow economy do not feel encouraged to pump their hidden money to the mainstream. There is a bit of difference between black and shadow economies, from different local studies and foreign studies we have come to know the shadow economy is 30 to 85 per cent of the main economy.

Meanwhile, we have learnt there is a scope to whiten black money like the previous years in the proposed budget of 2024-25.

Irrespective of the existing laws of the country, no authority can raise any question if a taxpayer pays fixed tax rates for immovable properties like flats, apartments and land and 15 per cent tax on other resources including cash from undisclosed sources. And yet, the highest 30 per cent tax has been imposed on the legal income.