Judiciary in woes due to insufficient allocation in budget

A very old headache resurfaces during the unveiling of the national budget. I have written a number of articles over the reasons for the pain, published in Prothom Alo between 2016 and 2018. Apart from this, an interview was also published in 2022.

A seminar over the matter had been organised at the Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) a decade ago. A snowball effect of all of these has become visible. An article titled “Let the judiciary get rid of discrimination in budget allocation” by lawyer MM Khalequzzaman was published on 18 May ahead of the unveiling of the next national budget.

Let me digress a bit - a familiar middle aged woman went to Dhaka district court around two weeks ago. When we met after two days, she asked, “Do you know how long the queue was for the lift?” She complained that she felt nausea due to the stinks in the court area.

I am not citing her statements to criticise anyone from the court area. Rather, this is a warning message in advance of the good experiences one might have to the people who are still not lucky enough to visit the area. However, it needs to be mentioned that new buildings have been constructed in some districts. Situation in those areas has improved a bit.