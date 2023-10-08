Why the judiciary can be subject to the US visa policy too

Meanwhile, in a report published by the New York Times on 2 September, serious questions were raised about the role of the judiciary in repressing the opposition. The report, ‘Quietly crashing a democracy: Millions on Trial in Bangladesh’ said that multiparty democracy was systemically being suffocated in the overcrowded courtrooms of the Bangladesh. Almost every day, thousands of opposition party leaders, members and supporters stood in front of the judges. The charges against them were general vague with very little evidence. It is clear that there is an effort to wipe out the opposition a few months before the election. (Manabzamin, 3 September 2023).

The allegations of the judiciary being used to suppress the opposition and dissenting views cannot be dismissed. Even if these allegations contain an iota of truth, this will definitely obstruct the democratic process. It would not them be unnatural for the judiciary to also fall under the US visa policy restrictions, though this would be unfortunate and shameful.

The judiciary, or the court, is seen as the people’s last retort. That is why no matter how much the role of the other institutions of the state are questioned, the judiciary is generally above question and controversy. But over the past few years, all sorts of questions and controversies have arisen about the judiciary. Over the last few months in particular, such questions and controversies have increased due to certain incidents. Under the circumstances, it has become a challenge for the judiciary to retain people’s trust. How far the judiciary will be successful in facing this challenge, only time will tell.

* Monzurul Islam is senior sub-editor, Prothom Alo