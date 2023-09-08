Quiet crushing of democracy, or a fair election?

The government contends that it has no intention of harassing the political opposition, and that these cases were simply to control crime. But these reports and statements from various quarters reflect that the government's claims are questioned. There are two main reasons behind this - the stupendous number of cases and accused, and the huge number of cases against single individuals. These are being seen as legal harassment. The question that will possibly loom large is whether the legal obstacles being raised to block possible candidates of the major opposition party from contesting in the election, will be effective at all.

Over the past decade it has been proven time and again how the ruling party and our close neighbouring state have tried relentlessly to establish Jatiya Party as the alternative opposition in lieu of BNP. But all the attractions that lured Jatiya Party to unconditional support of those in power, have now proven to be a threat to their very existence.

Even now the leader of the party lacks the personality and the freedom to openly speak about his trip to India, about who invited him, who he met, what they discussed and so on. The results of by-elections and local government elections over the past five years reveal they are not even the third major political party of the country. They decide on their party stand depending on the direction in which the political crisis swings. What can this be termed as other than political bankruptcy and opportunism?

The bottom line is, a political understanding is a must for a competitive and inclusive election. The understanding can be at their own initiative or mediated by someone else. It is undoubtedly not an easy task to resolve the stalemate over the caretaker government question. Awami League's general secretary and many in the cabinet have been asking why the foreigners have such a headache over our election. But they do not want to look back.

In 1996 when they took up a movement demanding a caretaker government, they went all out for foreign mediation. At that time too, the US ambassador David Merrill took lead among the foreign diplomats and the US state department spokesperson Nicholas Burns even announced this in Washington. At the time, Khaleda Zia pointed to constitutional obligations and held a one-sided election on 15 February.