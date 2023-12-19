National election-2024: Decaying form of democratic system

It is assumed the country is heading towards a one-sided election. The two major parties of our politics are the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP. Besides, there are several political parties with some sort of support. A polarisation is seen among the political parties during the election. There are several like-minded parties with the BNP. They demand the resignation of the government and an election under a non-party and neutral government.
Although all the political parties participated in the election of 2018, the government used the state machinery and didn't give any scope to the opposition parties to launch election campaigns. Most of the opposition leaders and activists were imprisoned or kept on the run. Moreover, there are strong allegations of stuffing ballot papers at night before the election day. So it can be said there were no competitive elections in 2014 and 2018.
Following a demand of the ruling party, such a system was included in the constitution at one stage. However, they changed the system in 2011. In this regard, an emphasis on a split verdict is being given. No step has been taken seeking an alternative to it. A political force out of the election race can say there is no level playing field for all. That has also been noticed in the election of 2018. As BNP boycotted the elections in 2014, more than half of the members of parliament were elected unopposed. There were no instances of competition in other seats.
It was expected that such a thing would not happen this time. The democratic counties of the west are expressing solidarity with the expectation of the people of the country. They were advocating for an inclusive and peaceful election for over a year. Our relations with them are multifarious. The US is the leader of those countries. It is not that they are only supporting such a state system across the country. They are also extending support for the countries where human rights are being violated. These hurt us. We condemn it. Taking the tradition of our multi-party democratic system into consideration, we are considering their support.
There might be many logics on the continuation of the government in the country. However, that continuation must be with the visible support of the people. That becomes visible through winning a proper election. It cannot be accepted that someone stays in power for stability endangering the democratic rights of people. We have been familiar with democratic system since British rule. In fact, we got a ruling system accountable to people at the provincial level through limited voting rights by the Government of India Act 0f 1935. Even it was the fundamental spirit of our independence. We cannot support the unacceptable process to keep the anti-government forces out of sight by any means. And the government taking the assistance of the state machinery to do so is not acceptable either.
The anti-government forces have got the opportunity to do public campaigns at various levels across the country for a year after various pressures and advice at home and abroad. They held rallies, gatherings and processions at various levels in the capital. However, a rally of BNP was foiled on 28 December two weeks before the announcement of polls schedule, and law enforcement agencies are showing various grounds for it. Thousands of leaders and activists of that party including several top leaders have been taken to jail. Many are on the run fearing arrest. Hundreds of lawsuits are filed. Attacks on chief justice’s and judges’ residences are unfortunate and punishable. However, those who did this must be punished.
Narratives of many investigative reports at home and abroad contradict the statements of the police. Yet, the policy of suppression is on. The central office of the party is still locked under key. But, we must say BNP could not unite the people and wage any movement against this policy of suppression yet. They have no noticeable activities at the district level or in the capital. The human chain formed on 10 December should have been held a month ago. Nowadays, hartals and blockades don't seem that effective, and risk of jail and torture are imminent to wage movement.
Amid this circumstance, the polls schedule is announced. Those who want to join polls are enthusiastic. The ruling party fielded candidates in 298 seats after much scrutiny. Those who did not get the party nomination have been allowed to contest the polls in a bid to increase the presence of voters and make the polls credible. Party leaders and activists have been instructed to keep dummy candidates, if necessary. As a result, many independent candidates filed nominations, and many of them are leaders and activists of the ruling party. Finally, Awami League relinquished 32 constituencies for the Jatiya Party and the allies. The number of independent candidates exceeded the number of Awami League candidates at the end of the withdrawal of nominations.
Yet, this party won a landslide victory amid adversity under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman in 1970. Yet, this party has been dependent on state machinery for winning the election and even for running the organisation to a great extent.
It is a part of political tradition in the subcontinent that like-minded parties share seats. This is not a fault. It happened in 2014 and 2018. Even Awami League formed the Grand Alliance with these parties during the election under the 2008 caretaker government and secured landslide victory. However, situation is different now. The ruling party did negotiation with their allies, but the active independent candidates will be the main challenge. Six seats were left for the 14-Party Alliance partners, and their candidates will contest the polls with 'boat' symbols. Yet, they are afraid of independent candidates. Jatiya Party is contesting the election on their electoral symbol. It seems where the actual oppositions are not on the field, the allies of the government dare not compete against independent candidates. Other than this, the situation of those who came under the government’s umbrella breaking up the opposition alliance is more or less the same. It seems they all want to win with the help of the government.
We see Awami League feels comfortable to keep BNP out of the election cycle. They do not also follow the tradition of election which is practiced in other democratic countries while staying in power. They depend on the use of state machinery. As a result, de-politicisation of the party and the negative impact on various agencies of state machinery is visible. Likewise, there are several veteran leaders in the 14-Party Alliance, but they dare not contest the election on 'boat' symbol where opposition are not in the field.
Similarly, Jatiya Party is confused to contest the polls in the presence of independent candidates with no 'boat' symbol. It will not be a mistake to say that this is a dearth of political institutions in the country. On the other hand, the ruling party has taken a big risk on the party discipline calling those, who are not nominated by the party, to contest the election. Some are saying it goes against the party constitution. It is not irrational to say the overall situation has become a decaying form of democratic system.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editons, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam and Hasanul Banna.