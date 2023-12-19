National election-2024: Decaying form of democratic system

There might be many logics on the continuation of the government in the country. However, that continuation must be with the visible support of the people. That becomes visible through winning a proper election. It cannot be accepted that someone stays in power for stability endangering the democratic rights of people. We have been familiar with democratic system since British rule. In fact, we got a ruling system accountable to people at the provincial level through limited voting rights by the Government of India Act 0f 1935. Even it was the fundamental spirit of our independence. We cannot support the unacceptable process to keep the anti-government forces out of sight by any means. And the government taking the assistance of the state machinery to do so is not acceptable either.

The anti-government forces have got the opportunity to do public campaigns at various levels across the country for a year after various pressures and advice at home and abroad. They held rallies, gatherings and processions at various levels in the capital. However, a rally of BNP was foiled on 28 December two weeks before the announcement of polls schedule, and law enforcement agencies are showing various grounds for it. Thousands of leaders and activists of that party including several top leaders have been taken to jail. Many are on the run fearing arrest. Hundreds of lawsuits are filed. Attacks on chief justice’s and judges’ residences are unfortunate and punishable. However, those who did this must be punished.

Narratives of many investigative reports at home and abroad contradict the statements of the police. Yet, the policy of suppression is on. The central office of the party is still locked under key. But, we must say BNP could not unite the people and wage any movement against this policy of suppression yet. They have no noticeable activities at the district level or in the capital. The human chain formed on 10 December should have been held a month ago. Nowadays, hartals and blockades don't seem that effective, and risk of jail and torture are imminent to wage movement.