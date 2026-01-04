How is it possible to build a society tolerant of differing opinions?

The mob attacks on Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Chhayanaut, and Udichi are not ordinary incidents. There is a conspiracy behind them. These attacks are assaults on progressive symbols, values, and ideals; attempts to suppress the markers of achievement; and efforts to undermine institutions that stand as symbols of secularism and pluralism. Promoting Bengali cultural heritage, the forward march of an independent and sovereign Bangladesh, and the celebration of human dignity are at the core of these institutions’ work.

Many people regard Bengali culture as a 'Hindu-influenced' culture and seek to draw parallels with the Bengali-speaking population of India. Those who promote Bengali culture and values are often accused of propagating Hindu culture.

Bengali culture is not a static concept. Language is the primary driving force behind the formation of culture. The Bengali language is often described as a 'daughter' or 'sister' of other languages. By its very nature, it has absorbed elements from numerous languages to an extent that is impossible to measure. It has drawn cultural essence from Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, Persian, English, and many other languages, yet has done so in its own distinctive and unaltered form. Cultural exchange is a fundamental and dynamic process.