There should be no scope to whiten laundered money

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent war have pushed up the commodity prices and shipping costs. The dollar price has also gone . All these issues have added a new dimension to the proposed budget. While formulating the draft budget, the finance minister had to consider the issue of controlling inflation on the one hand, and achieving the desired GDP on the other.

The budget prioritised business research and development, which will help in business diversification. The tax waiver measure for startups is a good initiative as it would attract more entrepreneurs. Apart from that, the initiative to bring all exporters under a uniform tax rate would diversify exports.