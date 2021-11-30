There’s no such thing as a free lunch

I do not say that the price of fuel oil will always remain static. Oil prices always fluctuate in the international market. According to Macrotrends, the price of unrefined oil per barrel in 2021, 2020 and 2019 was USD67.74, USD39.68 and USD 56.99 respectively. So the questions is, if the increase in international market prices are being used as an excuse to push up the price of fuel here, why weren’t the prices slashed when the international prices were nearly halved in 2020? And now where is the profit made by BPC at the time?

Let me share my own experience. In 1991 the Energy Regulatory Commission still hadn’t been formed. The finance division and the energy ministry together would determine the price of fuel oil. I worked at the National Board of Revenue at the time. Fixing the price of oil was in no way a part of my duty, even though the matter of duty and taxes did have a role in determining this price. Dr Akbar Ali Khan had just been shifted from being the NBR chairman to become the secretary of the finance division. He summoned a meeting which I joined as a representative from NBR. It was decided at the meeting that I would prepare a position paper on the matter. A general manager of BPC would help me with information on import costs, shipment costs and other details, while the finance division would provide me with information on possible subsidies. Being requested by my former boss and out of my own interest, I agreed to take up the task.

I presented three different price estimates at the next meeting and one was taken up. I used the Lotus 1-2-3 programme at the time to create a model of projected fuel costs. In this model, if you entered the average import costs, local and international transportation costs, duty and taxes, subsidies and other relevant data, it would automatically determine the price of fuel oil. I suggested this to be used to determine the price of fuel a few times every year. Everyone at the meeting, including the energy secretary Syed Abdus Samad, praised me highly, but till today this proposal has not been implemented. Yet in neighbouring India and many other countries such formulas are being used to regularly adjust the price of oil.