Pursuit of passion and humanity in a mechanised age

Khan’s sentiment underscores the essential tension in modern society: while science and engineering build our cities and infrastructure, it is art, poetry, and literature that build our souls. In a world increasingly dominated by algorithms and artificial intelligence, these creative disciplines remind us to feel, reflect, and connect with others on a profoundly human level.

Art and literature, as exemplified by the works of classical poets like Ghalib and Saadi, preserve humanity's ability to empathise and to value life beyond material success. Ghalib’s verses, such as “Ishq par zor nahi hai yeh woh aatish Ghalib, Jo lagaye na lage aur bujhaye na bane” (Love is a fire that neither ignites by force nor extinguishes by will), reflect the uncontrollable, intangible aspects of human experience that science cannot quantify. Similarly, Saadi’s Bani Adam reminds us of our shared humanity: “Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul.”

In Dead Poets Society, the unorthodox English teacher John Keating, portrayed by Robin Williams, embodies the philosophy of living authentically and passionately. His mantra, “Carpe Diem” (seize the day), urges his students to break free from societal expectations and embrace their passions. Keating challenges the conventional rigidity of their elite preparatory school, emphasizing that poetry, art, and literature are essential to understanding the human condition.