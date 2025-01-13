Life, Literature & Beyond
Pursuit of passion and humanity in a mechanised age
In an increasingly mechanised and fast-paced world, where professions in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) dominate societal value systems, the importance of art, literature, and philosophy often fades into the background. However, history, philosophy, and literature remind us that the true measure of human progress lies not only in technological advancement but in the cultivation of empathy, creativity, and a deeper understanding of the human condition.
The 1989 film Dead Poets Society, directed by Peter Weir, offers a compelling analogy for the enduring value of these disciplines, emphasizing that individuality, self-expression, and emotional depth are critical to leading a fulfilling life.
The legacy of humanity: Balancing mechanisation with emotion
Fazlur Rahman Khan, the father of modern skyscrapers and a luminary in structural engineering, once remarked, “The technical man must not be lost in his own technology. He must be able to appreciate life; and life is art, drama, music, and most importantly, people.”
Khan’s sentiment underscores the essential tension in modern society: while science and engineering build our cities and infrastructure, it is art, poetry, and literature that build our souls. In a world increasingly dominated by algorithms and artificial intelligence, these creative disciplines remind us to feel, reflect, and connect with others on a profoundly human level.
Art and literature, as exemplified by the works of classical poets like Ghalib and Saadi, preserve humanity's ability to empathise and to value life beyond material success. Ghalib’s verses, such as “Ishq par zor nahi hai yeh woh aatish Ghalib, Jo lagaye na lage aur bujhaye na bane” (Love is a fire that neither ignites by force nor extinguishes by will), reflect the uncontrollable, intangible aspects of human experience that science cannot quantify. Similarly, Saadi’s Bani Adam reminds us of our shared humanity: “Human beings are members of a whole, in creation of one essence and soul.”
In Dead Poets Society, the unorthodox English teacher John Keating, portrayed by Robin Williams, embodies the philosophy of living authentically and passionately. His mantra, “Carpe Diem” (seize the day), urges his students to break free from societal expectations and embrace their passions. Keating challenges the conventional rigidity of their elite preparatory school, emphasizing that poetry, art, and literature are essential to understanding the human condition.
Through the lives of his students, Keating illustrates the consequences of forsaking individuality and emotional depth. Neil Perry, a talented and passionate young man, is stifled by his father’s insistence on a traditional career path. The tragic outcome of Neil’s story serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers of suppressing one’s inner calling. In contrast, Todd Anderson's growth reflects the transformative power of finding one’s voice and embracing creativity.
Philosophers throughout history have championed the importance of art, literature, and nonconformity. Friedrich Nietzsche asserted, “We have art in order not to die of the truth.” His words speak to the redemptive and transcendent power of creativity, which allows humanity to grapple with the harsh realities of existence. Similarly, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s essay Self-Reliance urges individuals to trust their intuition and reject societal conformity, emphasizing the importance of self-expression and authenticity.
These philosophies resonate deeply with the themes of Dead Poets Society, where Keating’s teachings encourage his students to see the world through their own eyes, rather than through the lens of societal norms. By doing so, they learn to value their unique perspectives and pursue their passions, irrespective of external expectations.
Art and literature in the postmodern era
In today’s postmodern era, where rapid technological advancements shape every aspect of life, the need for poetry and literature is greater than ever. Poetry offers a means to connect with emotions and experiences that transcend cultural and temporal boundaries. As Rumi beautifully puts it, “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” Art and literature provide solace and healing in a fragmented world, reminding us of our shared vulnerabilities and aspirations.
The mechanised professions, while vital for progress, often leave little room for introspection or emotional fulfillment. This imbalance is evident in rising rates of burnout, alienation, and mental health issues. Philosophy, literature, and art serve as antidotes, fostering empathy and encouraging individuals to find meaning beyond material success. The world does not merely need more engineers and coders; it needs poets who can articulate the unspoken and philosophers who can ask the questions that matter.
In a globalised, hyper-competitive landscape, the pursuit of money and success often eclipses the values of compassion and humanity. The Persian poet Saadi’s verse encapsulates the ethical imperative to prioritize humanity: “If you have no sympathy for the troubles of others, you are unworthy to be called by the name of a human.” This wisdom remains as relevant today as it was centuries ago.
Art, literature, and philosophy offer a counterbalance to the dehumanising effects of an overly success-driven society. They encourage us to see beyond the immediate and measurable, cultivating a sense of purpose that aligns with ethical and emotional well-being. As Keating implores his students, “Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are noble pursuits and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”
The enduring relevance of poetry and philosophy
Through the ages, poets and philosophers have been humanity’s conscience, urging societies to embrace empathy, justice, and introspection. The works of Ghalib, Saadi, Rumi, and countless others continue to inspire, bridging cultural and temporal divides. Their wisdom reminds us that while technological advancements may drive civilisation forward, it is art and literature that give life its meaning.
In modern cinema, works like Dead Poets Society act as powerful reminders of this truth. They challenge audiences to question societal norms and re-evaluate their priorities. The film’s message is echoed in the works of philosophers such as Søren Kierkegaard, who wrote, “What labels me, negates me,” emphasising the importance of living authentically and resisting societal categorisation.
As we navigate an era defined by rapid technological and societal change, the humanities - art, literature, and philosophy - offer a compass for reclaiming our shared humanity. Fazlur Rahman Khan’s assertion that art and literature are more important than mechanized professions is not a dismissal of engineering or technology but a call to balance innovation with introspection. The lessons of Dead Poets Society, the poetry of Ghalib and Saadi, and the philosophies of Nietzsche and Emerson converge on a singular truth: the pursuit of passion and the cultivation of humanity are the highest callings.
In embracing art, literature, and philosophy, we affirm the intrinsic value of life itself, ensuring that progress is not merely measured by technological achievements but by the depth of our empathy, the strength of our connections, and the beauty of our self-expression. As John Keating so poignantly states, “Make your lives extraordinary.” Extraordinary lives are not built solely on success and money but on the legacy of love, creativity, and humanity we leave behind.
* Rahman M Mahbub is a Professor & the Head of the Department of English, City University, and an academician, author, translator, researcher and poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]