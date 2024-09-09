Ex-BCL leader murder: A few questions

The murder of ex-Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Abdullah Al Masud has given rise to a few questions over the heinous crime.

He came under an attack at Binodpur bazar adjacent to Rajshahi University on Saturday night, and the former leader at Rajshahi University unit of BCL, the student wing of Awami League, was critically injured.

Boalia police station officer-in-charge (OC) SM Masud Parvez said Abdullah was attacked on charges of attacking the students and the general people on 5 August.