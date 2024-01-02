Why the fear of Bangladesh being isolated?

All the debate and disruptions are over the Jatiya Sangsad elections. Very few election commissions have been given bouquets after the election. There has always been a tirade of criticism. It is obvious from their speeches and statements that the officials of this election commission are in quite an awkward position over all this.

The election commission, election code of conduct, returning officers, polling agents, etc, are all there to ensure a free and fair election where the voters’ right to vote can be exercised. The chief election commissioner (CEC) and his colleagues are going around every day making statements and speeches. But the basic prerequisite for a fair election is absent this time. The election lacks competition. It is near impossible to find any opposition candidate in the fray.

The basic duty of the election commission is to ensure that the voters can cast their votes. More important that the percentage of votes cast, how many fake votes were cast and so on, is whether the 120 million voters or so of the country could be included in the election process. BNP is one of the two major political parties of the country. Their absence from the election means keeping a section of the voters away from the election. We are not saying that the election commission didn’t try to bring all parties to the election. There certainly was an effort. But our politics is so divided, that one side cannot tolerate even the sight of the other. Under such circumstances, it is indeed difficult to bring all sides to the election. And so rather than take up such an onerous task, the election commission has chosen the easy way out. The Rakibul and Huda commissions did the same.