Ukraine war, economic risks and the government’s liability

Globalisation, along with foreign trade, over the past century has created an astounding amount of wealth and has made incomparable contribution to economic growth of humankind. Globalisation was like the goose that laid golden eggs, when it came to attaining this growth. Meanwhile the war in Ukraine that broke out on 24 February this year has not brought globalisation to a halt, it will slow down its pace and have a far reaching impact on global economy, particularly on countries with promising prospective like Bangladesh.

Nobel Prize winning economist Paul Krugman, in a column in the New York Times on 31 March said that while the developed world will manage to sustain the impact of the economic slowdown, it is the countries that have been making progress in recent times that will bear the brunt. He directly referred to Bangladesh: “I’m worried about the impact on nations that have made progress in recent decades but would be desperately poor without access to world markets — nations like Bangladesh, whose economic achievements have depended crucially on its garment exports.”